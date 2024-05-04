Final report on 2019 Aeroflot Superjet 100 crash in Sheremetyevo complete — IAC

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. The Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) completed the final report on the 2019 Aeroflot Superjet 100 crash in Sheremetyevo, the IAC press office told TASS.

"In May, 2023, the commission prepared a draft final report on the investigation of the aviation accident. Between May, 2023, and May, 2024, the commission carried out additional measures, considering the Aeroflot position. As a result of a significant amount of work, the draft final report was augmented. As of today, it has been reviewed by all members of the commission; meanwhile, the Aeroflot commission member signed the draft with a dissenting opinion," the IAC said.

In accordance with the rules, the prepared report will be sent to other sides involved in the investigation: France, Germany and the US. To that extent, the report is currently being translated into English. After receiving the report, other participants will have to file their comments within 60 days.

The Committee underscored that, during the investigation, all hazard factors are being forwarded to the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya), the designers, the producers and the users of this type of aircraft.

On May 5, 2019, a Superjet 100 plane, registration number RA-89098, made an emergency landing in Sheremetyevo and caught fire. There were 78 people onboard: 5 crew members and 73 passengers; 41 people died in the emergency - 40 passengers and 1 crew member.

According to the IAC preliminary report, the plane was struck by lightning, which disable the autopilot and temporarily disrupted radio communication with the ground. Meanwhile, the investigation determined that the crew did not engage the spoilers manually. The IAC report says that, immediately after landing, the plane separated from the ground for the altitude of under 2 meters. The aircraft caught fire after smashing into the runway several times, crushing its gear shafts. The plane engines stopped working only after the plane itself fully stopped.

The Khimki city court found aircraft pilot Denis Yevdokimov guilty of violation of air traffic rules and sentenced him to six years in a penal colony.