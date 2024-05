MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops are preparing for defensive operations in the northeastern Sumy Region, Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky said on his Telegram channel on Friday.

"I have moved around and inspected all the units that are preparing for defense in the Sumy direction," Syrsky said.

Head of the Sumy Region military administration Vladimir Artyukh said on May 13 that the regional authorities had begun to evacuate people from the 10 km border area.