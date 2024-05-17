Shipments of long-range missiles to Kiev may expand ‘buffer zone’ toward Poland — Medvedev

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. The required width of ‘buffer zone’ in Ukraine to protect Russia’s territory may reach as far as the Polish border if the West sends Kiev long-range weapons, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel.

Medvedev recalled President Vladimir Putin’s words about the need to create a ‘buffer zone’ "inside which it will be impossible for the neo-Nazi regime to hit objects on Russian territory."

"Of course, including all the lands that have returned to our country," Medvedev explained.

"Once the Kiev regime uses Storm Shadow / SCALP-EG missiles with a range of at least 550 kilometers when the distance between Belgorod and Kiev is 429 kilometers, practically the entire central and most of the western parts of Ukraine fall within this sanitary zone," Medvedev said. "In other words, there must be Russia everywhere (550 kilometers plus 70-100 more to be sure). Otherwise, the security of our cities and villages cannot be ensured."

"If it goes on like this, the guaranteed sanitary zone will be somewhere at the border with Poland. Or even inside Poland," the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council suggested.

"All the same, the moronic NATO strategists sincerely want almost the whole of Ukraine to be under Russia’s control," Medvedev added.