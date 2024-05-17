{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Crowd gathered in central Bishkek agrees to disperse after talks with top police officer

The meeting was held in a generally calm atmosphere, the 24.kg news agency reported

BISHKEK, May 18. /TASS/. Azamat Toktonaliev, the head of the Bishkek police department, held talks with the crowd in the city center, as a result of which the people agreed to disperse, the 24.kg news agency reported.

Its Telegram channel published a video of the meeting, which was held in a generally calm atmosphere.

Earlier, the agency reported that security forces cordoned off a street in the center of the Kyrgyz capital, where a crowd gathered after a conflict in a hostel, and water cannons were brought to the site. According to it, about 1,000 people gathered behind the cordon.

According to the Kyrgyz Interior Ministry’s press service, police officers worked in a reinforced mode, conducting explanatory work with citizens. In addition, the movement of vehicles on all streets of the capital was restored, the agency said.

On May 13, a fight broke out in the yard of a Bishkek hostel for foreigners. Several residents were beaten. On Friday evening, hundreds of men gathered in front of the hostel. According to the 24.kg news agency, they "wanted to deal with the foreigners". Reinforced police units arrived at the scene and detained about 10 people from the crowd. At the same time, a criminal case was opened for the beating of the locals, and three foreigners were detained.

Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz security forces cordon off street in center of Bishkek where crowd gathers
According to the 24.kg news agency, about 1,000 people, who arrived there after the fight in the hostel, gathered behind the cordon
Foreign aid to Ukraine a money laundering scheme, head of Chechnya says
Ramzan Kadyrov noted that there is no need to worry about hostilities currently happening on Russian territory
Zelensky admits reserves redeployment to Kharkov from other areas
Earlier, the Ukrainian president visited Kharkov, where he held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s staff
Shipments of long-range missiles to Kiev may expand ‘buffer zone’ toward Poland — Medvedev
"Once the Kiev regime uses Storm Shadow / SCALP-EG missiles with a range of at least 550 kilometers when the distance between Belgorod and Kiev is 429 kilometers, practically the entire central and most of the western parts of Ukraine fall within this sanitary zone," the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council said
Putin’s visit reveals futility of US’ attempts to exert pressure on China — Indian expert
Melkulangara Bhadrakumar added that closer relations with China will "strengthen Russia's position and become a stepping through for major events"
Russia expels UK defense attache from Moscow in tit-for-tat move — Foreign Ministry
Adrian Coghill "must leave the territory of the Russian Federation within a week," the ministry said
Ukraine passes law on drafting convicts for military service
According to the document, all convicts, except those guilty of crimes infringing on national security, murderers, rapists, pedophiles and drivers causing deadly car accidents under the influence of alcohol or drugs, will be subject to mobilization
Relations between Gulf countries and Russia reach new level — Omani minister
According to Said bin Mohammed Al Saqri, this happened thanks to Russia’s cooperation with both the Council in general and "bilateral cooperation with each of its member countries"
Diplomat warns about response to EU ban on broadcasting of Russian media outlets
According to the Russian diplomat, the EU decision is based "solely on political motives."
Putin explains Russian army’s operation near Kharkov by need to create buffer zone
Civilians are being killed there as a result of Kiev’s bombardments, which is obvious, the Russian leader noted
Multipolar world a dominating issue at Kazan Forum — senator
"As long as the world is unipolar, this world will be extremely unstable, this world will continually generate threats," Konstantin Kosachev said
Ukraine’s military has about 2,000-strong garrison in Kherson — resistance fighters
Ukrainian service members have been moving little in the city lately and normally only at night, the Kherson Resistance guerilla unit commander added
US carries out subcritical nuclear experiment at Nevada site
The NNSA claims that the current and previous 33 subcritical experiments were consistent with the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty
Current Kiev regime rooted in coup — Putin
The Russian leader blamed Kiev’s sponsors in the West for organizing this coup, saying they escalated it into an armed conflict
Putin says up to Ukraine’s judicial system to decide on Zelensky’s legitimacy
"It’s a matter of assessment. And this assessment should primarily be made by the Constitutional Court and the political system in Ukraine itself," the Russian president reiterated
European Council suspends broadcasting activity of four Russian media outlets
According to the Council, this ban does not apply to any activities other than broadcasting
Over 10,000 Ukrainian fighters surrender since summer using special radio frequency
According to the source, the radio frequency operates in all directions of the line of engagement in the special military operation zone
Australia announces another package of anti-Russia sanctions
"Australia condemns, in the strongest possible terms, North Korea’s illegal export and Russia’s procurement and use of North Korean ballistic missiles," the statement reads
Putin to visit Harbin on second day of visit to China
During his visit to the administrative center of China’s northernmost Heilongjiang province, the russian president will be accompanied by Chinese Vice President Han Zheng
China expects peace to recover on European continent shortly — Xi Jinping
The Chinese leader added that Beijing "is ready to play its constructive role"
Russia to take response measures amid nuclear threats — senior diplomat
"Yet this vagueness has always been typical of the Western group’s doctrinal approaches, including nuclear weapons," Sergey Ryabkov noted
Over 500 military, special vehicles commissioned to Russia’s Central Military District
According to the press office, the commissioned vehicles made it possible to complete equipment of seven motorized infantry and tank units
Russia working on logistics with Gulf countries — deputy PM Khusnullin
The work is underway on development of international transport corridors in different directions, Marat Khusnullin added
Dedollarization of Russia-China trade will continue — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov also highly praised the cooperation between the regions of Russia and the provinces of China and emphasized its contribution to the development of the Russian territories bordering China
Blast at Budenny Academy in St. Petersburg not linked with terrorism — governor
The press service of the Leningrad Military District reported earlier in the day that seven servicemen were injured in an explosion that occurred in the academy’s utilities territory when garbage was being removed from basemen premises
New opportunities, broad prospects await China, Russia — Xi
According to the Chinese leader, China-Russia relations have entered a new era
Russian deputy minister sees possibility of downgrading diplomatic ties with US
This will happen "if the West chooses the path of escalation," Sergey Ryabkov said
Two civilians hurt in Ukraine’s attack on Belgorod
According to the governor, the two wounded men were taken to hospital
Slovakia’s Fico between life and death, it is loss for Slovakia, Hungary — Orban
The Hungarian prime minister believes that the upcoming months will be extremely important for the future of Europe in due to the upcoming European Parliament elections and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine
New relations, successes of China's automobile industry: what Putin, Xi said in Beijing
According to the Russian leader, the partnership between Moscow and Beijing "will serve as a model of how ties between neighboring states should be built"
Slovakia’s PM Fico still in intensive care — TV
According to the report, Robert Fico is in stable but still serious condition
Assassination attempt on Slovak PM Fico was planned in advance — defense minister
It is reported that doctors are doing everything possible to stabilize the patient
Afghanistan to expand range of goods exported to Russia — deputy PM Overchuk
"We are interested in Afghan exports of agriculture products to our market," Alexey Overchuk said
Yemeni Houthis claim delivering missile strike on US destroyer
Additionally, according to Yahya Saree, in the Red Sea, the Houthis attacked the commercial vessel Destiny en route to the port of Eilat in Israel
Russia, China warn US, NATO against setting up military infrastructure in Afghanistan
The leaders of Russia and China also expressed their intention "to boost Afghanistan-related partner interaction both at the bilateral level and on multilateral platforms"
Russia does not trust NATO, feels emotional repulsion — Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov
Sergey Ryabkov underscored that Russia will work with those "who are ready to negotiate on an equal basis"
Expert sees attack on Slovak PM as challenge to all opponents of war in Ukraine
Adnan Sayed Hussein points out that the attack came at a time when a large batch of weapons is being prepared to be sent to Ukraine and discussions are underway on increasing military assistance to Kiev to $100 bln
Ukrainian servicemen complain about heavy losses due to shortage of equipment, munitions
Ukrainian forces lose a large number of armored vehicles to Russian FPV drones, platoon commander Alexander Belyayev said
Russia developing thermal imager for Black Sea Fleet to repel night naval drone attacks
The devices help detect targets at a distance of over 1 km
Law on new rules of mobilization comes into force in Ukraine
The new rules caused a storm of indignation among Ukrainian citizens of military age at the stage of the bill's introduction into the Verkhovna Rada at the end of last year
Armenian ruling party says PM Pashinyan will not resign
Grass-roots protests against the delimitation and demarcation of the border with Azerbaijan in the Tavush region and ceding four villages to Baku are coordinated by the Tavush for the Homeland movement
Russian Aerospace Forces destroy three militant bases in Syria — Defense Ministry
Strikes by Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed three bases of militants who came out of the (US-controlled) al-Tanf zone
Israeli army says radical commander eliminated in airstrike on Jenin
Islam Khamayseh was involved in organizing a number of terror attacks in the area, the army’s press service reported
Russian interior ministry’s center in Nicaragua to go on working despite US sanctions
"We will continue combating drug businesses along with those partners who share these and other goals of countering common security challenges," Maria Zakharova stressed
Russia to find platforms for speaking out if US refuses to issue visas — senior diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov, it is necessary to "treat both the issuance and non-issuance of American visas with coldness and detachment"
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace three times in past day
Three shelling attacks on positions of Syrian government troops by militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra were reported in the Idlib governorate in the Idlib de-escalation zone, Yury Popov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said
Born out of love: Putin hears heartwarming tale of panda Katyusha’s birth
Svetlana Akulova noted that the mama panda turned out to have very strong maternal instincts
London blacklists two Russian companies, one firm from North Korea
The restrictions were imposed on Vostochnaya Stevedoring Co LLC and Toplivo Bunkering Company, as well as North Korean Paekyangsan Shipping Company
Russia, Iran turn US sanctions into new possibilities — senior Iranian diplomat
"It is impossible to build peace in the region without close economic ties," Ali Bagheri Kani said
Russia takes control of more land than Ukraine in 2023 counteroffensive — newspaper
Earlier, President Vladimir Putin said, commenting on Russia’s offensive operations in Ukraine, that the goal was to create "a sanitary zone" to protect border areas from shelling attacks
Russia to view seizure of its property as robbery — Russian MFA on Estonia’s move
Maria Zakharova added that "the Western puppeteers exploit the Baltic countries as a 'testing ground' to test the waters concerning various kinds of anti-Russian ideas"
FACTBOX: Key facts and figures about Russia’s Victory Day
Festive processions, gatherings, assemblies and reception ceremonies are held across Russia on May 9 to honor veterans of the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War
Russia, Venezuela express commitment to cooperation ahead of Summit of the Future
The two countries’ diplomats stressed that Russia and Venezuela stand firm for strengthening the UN-centric system of international relations and building real multipolarity
Russia warns US, EU, Kiev they are playing with fire — MFA about Ukrainian strikes
Maria Zakharova pointed out that behind these barbaric attacks with Western weapons the silhouettes of US and British handlers of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's were clearly visible
'Sanitary zone' near Kharkov and talks on Ukraine: What Putin told the media in Harbin
Even though Vladimir Putin’s visit to China was a state one, "it was a purely working trip"
Russian troops use latest Upyr FPV drones in Kharkov push
Russian troops employed the Upyr FPV drone for the first time in the special military operation in Ukraine in May 2023
State Duma approves Mikhail Mishustin as Chairman of Russian Government
Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin thanked State Duma lawmakers for approving his candidacy for the prime minister’s office
Ukrainian troops preparing for defense in northeastern Sumy Region, says top commander
Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky said that he "inspected all the units"
Hungary suggests EU countries adopt Georgian-style foreign agent law, adviser says
Earlier, Hungary took measures against foreign influence on the country’s domestic policy
Slovakia’s PM in 'very serious' condition, president-elect says
Peter Pellegrini added that "the next few hours and days" will be decisive for Robert Fico, who is staying at a hospital in the town of Banska Bystrica
US directly responsible for emergence, escalation of Ukrainian crisis — Beijing
On May 16, US Department of State Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel noted that China cannot improve relations with Europe, if it will support Russia at the same time, allegedly fueling the Russian military-industrial complex
Qatar to focus efforts on partnership with Russia on North-South project — envoy
The North-South project is also important for many countries of the region, Ahmed bin Nasser bin Jassim Al-Thani added
Russia ready for talks with Ukraine, but needs to know who is trustworthy there — Putin
The Russian leader stressed that it was politicians in Kiev who "withdrew from the negotiation process" as soon as troops were pulled back from Kiev
Patriot supplies unlikely to impact Russia’s plans to liberate Kharkov, expert says
According to Roman Shkurlatov, two Patriot systems will not make Kharkov safe
Russia, China want to be at forefront of establishing democratic world order — Lavrov
According to Sergey Lavrov, the West speaks about democracy "only when it wants to interfere into domestic affairs of any country"
Russia, China may pool efforts to create materials for future spacecraft — scientist
"It is fundamentally important to achieve the minimum mass while retaining such properties as strength and resistance to adverse external effects," Yevgeny Alexandrov pointed out
Russian troops destroy 600 combat aircraft in Ukraine operation — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost over 520 troops in battles with Russian forces in the Donetsk area over the past day, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported
Putin’s visit highlights strategic partnership between Moscow, Beijing — Russian senator
Konstantin Kosachev pointed out that it was a mutually beneficial and promising partnership
Russian troops deliver 28 precision strikes on Ukrainian military sites over week
Russian forces advanced to better positions and inflicted casualties on 18 Ukrainian army brigades in the Kupyansk area over the week, the Defense Ministry reported
Americans undermine trust in dollar, its role as reserve currency themselves — Putin
The Russian leader noted that solutions on how to make payments are possible and do exist
Top brass sees possibility of US warships provocatively entering Northern Sea Route
Igor Kostyukov noted that NATO was stepping up its military activities in the Arctic region
Russian Northern Fleet’s naval group embarks on long-distance deployment
"The naval group’s ships have set their course towards the Atlantic Ocean through designated areas of the Barents Sea," the press office said
US sanctions against Russia 'terrible stupidity' — Putin
"This situation, when one country dictates its will to the rest of the world, including in the political sphere, using financial and economic instruments, is unacceptable," the Russian president stressed
Ukrainian troops leave most positions in Netailovo near Avdeyevka, says DPR
It is reported that the Ukrainian military had been unsuccessfully trying to bring in reserves to hold the defense
Press review: Putin embarks on state visit to China and assassination attempt on Slovak PM
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, May 16th
North Korea tested tactical ballistic missile with new guidance system on May 17
The test launch confirmed the accuracy and reliability of the system, the Korean Central News Agency reported
Russia, China to expand cooperation in information and communications technologies
Expansion is planned in such areas as artificial intelligence, communication, software, internet of things, open source code, network and data security, videogames, radio frequency coordination, specialized education and industry-based scientific research
US sanctions on Russian, Chinese goods to backfire, spiking inflation at home — Putin
The Russian president noted that sanctions are elements of economic war and are nothing new
Russia has no plans today to seize Kharkov, says Putin
The current Kiev regime is to blame for ongoing battles in the Kharkov direction, the Russian leader stressed
Israeli Air Force fighter jet strikes Jenin neighborhood in West Bank — army
The target of the strike was not specified
Russian air defenses repulse massive Ukrainian overnight drone attack
Over 10 Ukrainian drones were suppressed over Novorossiysk, as a result of which "local blazes" emerged, Krasnodar Region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said
Russia, Iran working to create single BRICS currency — Iranian ambassador
Kazem Jalali pointed out that the United States uses the dollar to create restrictions, and therefore the use of national currencies in mutual settlements is on the agenda
Legitimate Ukrainian president needed to sign any agreements, says Putin
Ukraine was expected to hold its presidential election in March but the vote was canceled because martial law is in effect in the country
China ready to help Russia resist subversive NGOs, foreign agents — minister
The parties also spoke about the efforts of Western countries to destabilize international law enforcement cooperation
Russian diplomat slams EU’s call for ensuring freedom of protest in Georgia
Georgia’s parliament passed the third reading of the bill On the Transparency of Foreign Influence on May 14
Russian troops advance towards Borovaya in eastern Kharkov region — official
Vitaly Ganchev added that as of today, more than 200 square kilometers of the region had been liberated from the Ukrainian armed forces
Starlink’s failure helps Russian army take Kiev forces by surprise in Kharkov Region — WP
In addition, Ukrainian forces were facing ammunition shortages due to a stalled US aid package
Hungary vetoes Council of Europe resolution on Ukraine — top diplomat
Peter Szijjarto said he had asked the Council of Europe to include alternative peace plans to the resolution but that his proposal had been declined by a majority vote
Different routes for Power of Siberia 2 under discussion, including through NSR — Putin
"You can 'bribe' the tanker fleet and arrange [supplies] along the Northern Sea Route almost like through the pipeline," the Russian leader
Russian, Chinese scientists working on carbon footprint reduction — Putin
The Russian president noted that the program for creation of carbon polygons that already exist in Russia, is being implemented together with Chinese partners
Seven servicemen hurt in blast in territory of Military Academy in St. Petersburg
The explosion occurred during clean-up operations at basement premises in the utility zone of the Budenny Military Academy, the press service of the Leningrad Military District reported
Commander-in-chief warns Russian troops can circumvent Ukrainian forces in Kharkov Region
Kiev acknowledges that the situation in the Kharkov Region is extremely difficult for the Ukrainian troops
Fico’s bodyguards saved his life — Slovakia’s Interior Minister
"The prime minister’s personal protection group acted absolutely properly amid a rapidly developing emergency situation," Matus Sutaj-Estok underlined
Zelensky admits possibility of Ukraine losing Kharkov
The Ukrainian president asked US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to provide two Patriot systems to defend Kharkov, but the US diplomat did not give him an unequivocal answer
Putin appoints Russian new government
This is the first Russian government formed under the new procedure envisaged by the 2020 constitutional amendment
Orban sees link between attack on pro-peace Fico, war preparations in West
According to the Hungarian prime minister, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is planning to visit Hungary in the run-up to elections to the European Parliament scheduled for June 6-9 to try and persuade Budapest to reconsider its stance
Putin apologizes to Harbin residents for tight security measures over his visit
"The greatest impression lies in the power of Harbin," the Russian leader noted, adding that "Harbin has turned into a powerful world-scale megacity in recent years"
Finnish president says Helsinki doesn’t ask for hosting NATO nuclear weapons on its soil
Alexander Stubb pointed out that after joining the North Atlantic Alliance, Finland wants to play a meaningful role in it
Sino-Russian trade to reach $300 bln by 2030 — deputy minister
Bilateral relations between Russia and China should be expanded with "detailed plans, roadmaps with specific events and projects," Dmitry Volvach noted
