Crowd gathered in central Bishkek agrees to disperse after talks with top police officer

BISHKEK, May 18. /TASS/. Azamat Toktonaliev, the head of the Bishkek police department, held talks with the crowd in the city center, as a result of which the people agreed to disperse, the 24.kg news agency reported.

Its Telegram channel published a video of the meeting, which was held in a generally calm atmosphere.

Earlier, the agency reported that security forces cordoned off a street in the center of the Kyrgyz capital, where a crowd gathered after a conflict in a hostel, and water cannons were brought to the site. According to it, about 1,000 people gathered behind the cordon.

According to the Kyrgyz Interior Ministry’s press service, police officers worked in a reinforced mode, conducting explanatory work with citizens. In addition, the movement of vehicles on all streets of the capital was restored, the agency said.

On May 13, a fight broke out in the yard of a Bishkek hostel for foreigners. Several residents were beaten. On Friday evening, hundreds of men gathered in front of the hostel. According to the 24.kg news agency, they "wanted to deal with the foreigners". Reinforced police units arrived at the scene and detained about 10 people from the crowd. At the same time, a criminal case was opened for the beating of the locals, and three foreigners were detained.