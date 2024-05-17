Russian troops advance towards Borovaya in eastern Kharkov region — official

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Russian forces have advanced towards the village of Borovaya in the Izyum district of the Kharkov region, Vitaly Ganchev, head of the military-civilian administration of the Kharkov region, said.

"There are certain results in other areas of the Kharkov front. One of them is in the Svatovo-Kupyansk area, where our soldiers managed to advance towards Borovaya, and they are continuing to improve their positions there," Ganchev wrote on his Telegram channel.

The official added that as of today, more than 200 square kilometers of the region had been liberated from the Ukrainian armed forces.

"The main city, on the verge of liberation of which we are now, is Volchansk. Fighting is ongoing, and we can say that each street retaken from the enemy is the result of severe and difficult battles," the official concluded.