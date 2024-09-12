Iran has no intent to change relations with Russia, intends to develop them — official

STRELNA, September 12. /TASS/. The newly-elected President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian has no intention to change Iran’s approach to Russia, established during the later President Ebrahim Raisi, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Akbar Ahmadian said during the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Mr. Pezeshkian has no intention to change the approach to Russia that has been established under the previous president. I talked to him several times, he intends to preserve [the bilateral relations] and to keep developing them," Ahmadian assured.

The Iranian official also relayed salutations and best wishes to the Russian President from Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

On September 7, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will attend the BRICS Summit in Kazan in October, and has a meeting with Putin planned on its sidelines.