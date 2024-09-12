Trump refuses to hold new round of debates with Harris

NEW YORK, September 12. /TASS/. US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has turned down a proposal to hold another round of debates with his election rival, Democratic candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris.

"When a prizefighter loses a fight, the first words out of his mouth are, "I want a rematch." Polls clearly show that I won the Debate against Comrade Kamala Harris, the Democrats’ Radical Left Candidate, on Tuesday night, and she immediately called for a Second Debate," Trump wrote on the Truth Social network. "She was a no-show at the Fox Debate, and refused to do NBC & CBS. Kamala should focus on what she should have done during the last almost four year period. There will be no third debate!"

On September 10, ABC News hosted the first televised debate between US Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Trump claims that Harris lost the debate. A survey by the Reuters news agency and the Ipsos research firm puts Harris ahead of her rival in the presidential race.