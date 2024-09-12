Putin meets with BRICS representatives on security in St. Petersburg

STRELNA, September 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is working in St. Petersburg today, he met with high-ranking BRICS representatives on security at the Konstantinovsky Palace.

The two-day 14th meeting of BRICS representatives kicked off the day before under the chairmanship of Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu. Russia holds the BRICS chairmanship this year.

The Russian president met with the representatives in the Marble Hall of the Konstantinovsky Palace. After the meeting with them, bilateral talks with some of the visiting BRICS representatives are also possible.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier reported on the possibility of contacts between the Russian president and the BRICS representatives.

Among the topics of the current meeting are the parameters of the future world order, overcoming the rule-based order imposed by the West, development of multipolarity and coordination of actions in conditions of confrontation and unpredictability in world affairs.