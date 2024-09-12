Russian army hits airfields, Ukrainian military’s energy facilities

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces have hit airfields and energy facilities providing power supply for the Ukrainian military over the past day, the Defense Ministry said.

"Russia’s tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery have hit infrastructure facilities at airfields and energy facilities providing power supply for the Ukrainian military, as well as concentrations of the enemy's manpower and materiel in 134 areas," the news release said.

In addition, Russian air defense systems downed two HIMARS projectiles and 59 enemy drones in the past day.

TASS has compiled the main information about the progress of Russia’s special military operation over the past 24 hours.

Battlegroup North

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 155 casualties on enemy troops, the military said.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses in the Volchansk and Liptsy directions on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 22nd mechanized, 36th marine infantry and 113th territorial defense brigades near the settlements of Vysokaya Yaruga, Liptsy and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said in a statement. "The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 155 personnel, two 122 mm D-30 howitzers and an Anklav-N electronic warfare station," it added.

Russian forces also destroyed a field ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, the military said.

Battlegroup West

Russia’s battlegroup West has repelled three Ukrainian counterattacks over the past day, eliminating up to 445 enemy servicemen, the ministry emphasized.

"The battlegroup West has improved its tactical positions, defeated the manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian 14th, 44th mechanized, 3rd assault brigades and the 1st National Guard brigade near Kupyansk of the Kharkov Region, Novoyegorovka of the Lugansk People's Republic and the Serebryansky forestry. Russian servicemen also repelled three counterattacks by the 4th National Guard brigade," the statement said.

The ministry added that the enemy's losses amounted to up to 445 servicemen, two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, three cars, a US-made 155 mm M777 howitzer, a 152 mm D-20 howitzer, a 122 mm Gvozdika howitzer, a 122 mm D-30 howitzer and four UK-made 105-mm L-119 howitzers. The Anclav-N and Quertus electronic warfare stations and two field ammunition depots were also destroyed.

Battlegroup East

The Ukrainian army has lost over 120 troops, a US-made howitzer and two radio-electronic warfare stations in the responsibility zone of Russia’s Battlegroup East in the past 24 hours, the military reported.

"Units from Battlegroup East have taken more advantageous positions and delivered strikes on the formations of Ukraine’s 72nd mechanized brigade, the 108th territorial defense brigade and the 21st National Guard brigade near Oktryabr and Ugledar. Two counterattacks by enemy assault groups were repelled. The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 120 troops, seven motor vehicles and a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer. Two Nota radio-electronic warfare stations were eliminated," the statement said.

Battlegroup South

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted up to 745 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the military continued.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 24th and 42nd mechanized brigades as well as 116th territorial defense brigade near the settlements of Grigorovka and Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said in a statement.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past day amounted up to 745 personnel, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, 26 motor vehicles, two US-made 155 mm M777 howitzers, two British-made 155 mm FH70 towed howitzers, a 152 mm D-20 howitzer, a 122mm D-30 howitzer and a British-made 105 mm L119 howitzer, the ministry specified.In addition, Russian troops destroyed a field ammunition depot and a Ukrainian Anklav-N electronic warfare station, it said.

Battlegroup Dnepr

Russia’s battlegroup Dnepr has eliminated up to 40 Ukrainian servicemen over the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry reported.

"The battlegroup Dnepr defeated the manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian 39th coastal defense brigade and the 108th territorial defense brigade near Belogorye and Malaya Tokmachka of the Zaporozhye Region. The Ukrainian losses amounted to up to 40 servicemen, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, six cars, a 152 mm D-20 gun, and an Anclav-N electronic warfare station," the ministry said.