Russian diplomat says Washington, London stand behind Ukrainian strike on Ramenskoye

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The US and UK are behind the Kiev regime's attack on Ramenskoye, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"So, for example, there was a strike on Ramenskoye. Of course, we understand perfectly well that the Kiev regime is just a tool, and that Washington and London are no doubt behind it, pulling the strings," she said at a news conference.

According to the diplomat, attempts by Western governments and special services to push Russia’s non-systemic opposition toward destabilizing the internal political situation in Russia are doomed to fail.

"We are well aware of the ongoing efforts of the British and American governments and special services to destabilize the domestic political situation in our country. If someone in Britain, the United States or other Western countries still hopes, as they believe, to somehow use the so-called non-systemic opposition, which obviously works not as an opposition but as agents of influence, if they try to encourage it or somehow push it toward violent protests or toward some even greater madness, including in connection with various elections, then I can simply say right away: This will not work. Such calculations are doomed to fail from the outset," the spokeswoman said.

"Russian society, as it understands perfectly well the goals of this malicious activity by Washington and London and all their satellites, is only becoming more united, resistant to the intrigues of our enemies. No one today has any doubt that the United States, Britain and all this NATO community stand behind all the terrorist attacks that have been carried out on the territory of our country," Zakharova said.

On September 10, a drone attack damaged an apartment building in a town of Ramenskoye outside Moscow. One woman was killed and eight other people sought medical help. Two of the people were hospitalized at Ramenskoye Hospital. One of them was later moved to the Sklifosovsky Research Institute for Emergency Medicine. Another four people are being treated at a hospital in a town of Zhukovsky. Two more people refused hospitalization.