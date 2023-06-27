Lukashenko says Wagner’s attempted mutiny to give West opportunity to hit at 'sore spots'

MINSK, June 27. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that the attempted mutiny by the private military company Wagner will give an opportunity to the West to hit at the sore spots in Russia and Belarus.

"Let’s face the worst - that we are in for hard times," he said, the BelTA news agency reported.

Western officials are sure to draw certain conclusions from Wagner’s march on Moscow, the president said.

"They will coordinate their work, focus and hit at the sorest spots," Lukashenko said.

He backed Russian President Vladimir Putin in saying that people need to be united in the face of the latest challenges.

Lukashenko also called for turning the page on the attempted rebellion, if only to circle back to it at a later time.

"We need to cool down and turn this page. A time will come when, if need be, we will come back to this subject. But now is the time to cool down. Let’s not inflame tensions and come down on anyone," he said.