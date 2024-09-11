US military-industrial complex may instigate new conflicts after Ukraine — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The mass production of weapons for shipment to Ukraine switches the US economy on a wartime track. The difficulty of returning to a peaceful life, as well as high profits will force the US military-industrial complex to initiate new conflicts, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova believes.

The diplomat pointed out the "explosive growth of the American military-industrial complex’s income," but added that "the path of total militarization of the economy is a dead end," because "switching back to the peaceful track is oftentimes very costly."

"In these circumstances, the American military-industrial complex, the businesses at its core will unavoidably resort to a long-tested solution - they will simply try to instigate another armed conflict under any pretext," Zakharova believes.

According to the spokeswoman, the location and the pretext of such conflict are irrelevant.

"But the idea here is ‘show must go on,’ and it’s a bloody show that goes on perpetually," Zakharova concluded. "We’ve been seeing it both in the newest history and throughout centuries."

The diplomat pointed out the military-industrial complex’s colossal influence "on the society and the public, including the American foreign policy" and underscored that such situation may cause "serious negative consequences for the United States of America and for the world in general.".