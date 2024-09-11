US goal of inflicting strategic defeat on Russia unrealistic — Russian ambassador

WASHINGTON, September 12. /TASS/. Washington’s declared goal of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia is impossible, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said, commenting on the US government’s remarks about the possibility of lifting restrictions on the use of US-supplied weapons for attacks deep inside Russia.

"The United States has been consistently plunging deeper and deeper into the bog of the Ukrainian conflict," he said.

In his opinion, the US government is "ready to sacrifice the well-being of the US citizens by delivering weapons and ammunition worth billions of dollars to the Kiev regime."

"They keep testing our patience or tolerance to hostile measures aimed at inflicting a strategic defeat on our country. But such plans are impossible, and neither the F-16s [fighter jets], nor air defense systems, nor HIMARS, nor any other weapon can help them in this regard," the embassy’s press service quoted Antonov as saying.