MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russian forces liberated 10 settlements in the Kursk Region over the past two days, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The Russian Armed Forces continue actions to defeat the enemy battlegroup that entered the territory of the Kursk Region. In the course of offensive actions units of the battlegroup North liberated the following 10 settlements over the past two days: Apanasovka, Byakhovo, Vishnyovka, Viktorovka, Vnesazapnoye, Gordeyevka, Krasnooktyabrskoye, Obukhovka, Snagost and 10th October," it said.

Reconnaissance and search operations continue in wooded areas to detect and destroy enemy sabotage groups attempting to infiltrate deeper inside Russia, the ministry said.