Qatar to discuss AI technologies in media during BRICS Media Summit — QNA

DOHA, September 13. /TASS/. The delegation of the Qatar News Agency (QNA) plans to discuss the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in the media during the upcoming BRICS Media Summit in Moscow, QNA Director-General Ahmed bin Saeed Al Rumaihi has told TASS.

"Lately, the QNA has broadened the use of AI technologies in the work of its departments in cooperation with the Microsoft corporation. This has been done in order to meet global trends for the use of such technologies, and also with regard to their active use in the media sphere," said Al Rumaihi, who will lead the QNA delegation to the event.

Speaking about projects that his delegation plans to discuss with other participants, the official said that the QNA has "many ideas on how to improve media work through wider use of AI technologies." In his opinion, this will "make news and analysis more accessible and attractive for a large audience."

The QNA director-general recalled that his agency had received a Microsoft award for innovations in the use of AI technologies during a Microsoft summit in Qatar earlier this year.

Al Rumaihi believes that the BRICS Media Summit will "provide broader opportunities to discuss most pressing important matters and their media coverage and allow sharing experience regarding <…> present-day technologies."

Plans for broader presence in Russia

"From the professional point of view, the Qatar News Agency’s central news desk has viewed the monitoring of events in Russia as a priority, provided Russia’s political and economic clout as well as special relations between the two countries’ governments and between the two friendly nations," Al Rumaihi said in the run-up to the BRICS Media Summit in Moscow.

In his words, news readers in Qatar, Persian Gulf countries and in the Arab world in general are interested in "learning more about Russia’s cultural and cognitive diversity" and are interested in the coverage of Russia’s relations with Arab countries.

The QNA’s cooperation with Russian media outlets is developing within the framework of bilateral agreements on exchange of information, Al Rumaihi added.

"These agreements present an important milestone in the process of boosting media cooperation between Qatar and Russia, because they encourage sharing of information, news stories and analytical materials, bolstering mutual understanding and informing the public in both Qatar and Russia with major events," the QNA director-general said.

He added that QNA's broader presence in Russia "is among priorities and plans for the future, with the help of accredited correspondents and under agreements on information sharing."

Al Rumaihi leads the QNA delegation to the BRICS media summit, to be held in Moscow on September 13-17. It will be attended by the heads of leading BRICS media entities, as well as media outlets from countries that have expressed interest in expanding cooperation with the group. The panel sessions will include discussions about the role of the BRICS media community in bolstering stability in a multipolar world, as well as technological aspects of information interaction between BRICS countries. TASS is the organizer of the summit. The Roscongress Foundation manages the events of Russia’s BRICS Chairmanship.