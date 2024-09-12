Colombia seeks to stop recruitment of its citizens to Ukraine via diplomatic channels

BUENOS AIRES, September 13. /TASS/. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Colombia announced that it seeks to stop the recruitment of its citizens for participation in the Ukrainian conflict and other conflict via diplomatic channels.

"The Foreign Ministry is aware about three Colombian citizens, detained in Russia under charges of mercenarism for fighting on Ukrainian side against the Russian Armed Forces. In this regard, Colombia sent diplomatic notes to Foreign Ministries of Russia and Venezuela inquiring the legal status, location and health of the Colombian citizens. In addition, it asked to stop the recruitment of Colombian citizens for participation in wars abroad via diplomatic channels," the ministry said.

Earlier in June, the Russian Defense Ministry published a video of a Colombian citizen, who fought among Ukrainian troops, discouraging his compatriots from coming to fight for Ukraine. According to the foreigner, who speaks neither Russian nor Ukrainian, he came to Ukraine following a TikTok advertisement, which offered mercenaries to take part in a "war against Russia.".