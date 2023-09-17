Russian forces eliminate up to 65 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area in 24 hours

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russian forces eliminated up to 65 Ukrainian troops in the Krasny Liman area in 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, units of the battlegroup Center in interaction with aircraft and artillery repulsed two attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 12th special purpose brigade and the 67th mechanized brigade in the area of Chervonaya Dibrova settlement in Lugansk People’s Republic and the Serebryansky forestry," the ministry said, adding that up to 65 troops of the enemy, two armored combat vehicles and two pickups were destroyed.