ICRC says three staff members killed in Kiev-controlled territory of DPR

GENEVA, September 12. /TASS/. Three staff members of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have been killed and two others injured in the Kiev-controlled territory of the Donetsk People's Republic, the organization said in a statement.

"Three of our staff members in Ukraine were killed today after shelling hit the site of a planned frontline aid distribution in the Donetsk Region," the statement said. Two more ICRC employees were injured, the organization added.

No local residents were injured in the explosion, the agency said.

ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric said that she strongly condemned the "attacks on Red Cross personnel." "It's unconscionable that shelling would hit an aid distribution site," she emphasized.

According to the International Committee of the Red Cross, the employees were preparing to distribute wood and charcoal briquettes in the Kiev-controlled village of Verolyubovka, north of Donetsk, when "their vehicles were hit." In this regard, the ICRC called for respect for international humanitarian law, including by taking all possible precautions to ensure that those engaged in humanitarian activities are not targeted or captured by military action.