Russia pushing Ukrainian troops out of Kursk Region, will undoubtedly succeed — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russia's army is steadily pushing Ukrainian forces out of the Kursk Region, and will undoubtedly succeed in completing this task, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a roundtable meeting with ambassadors on the Ukrainian issue.

The top Russian diplomat pointed to the fact that NATO member states are talking about this also, behind closed doors. "And there they are promoting ideas that, apparently, it is not quite decent to defend in the public space. We have no such concerns, we have nothing to be embarrassed about," Lavrov emphasized. "In addition, today we would like to present you with information on how the war unleashed by the West against Russia using Ukraine as the vessel is unfolding, a war that would be impossible without the supply of huge amounts of Western weapons, ammunition and military equipment. And there are many unfortunate aspects of this situation, but one of them, of course, is the direct involvement of the Ukrainian armed forces, with direct support from the West, in large-scale terrorist actions," the foreign minister pointed out.

"And the number of targeted attacks on civilian facilities, shootings of civilians is increasing sharply every day. We can see all of this, including within the framework of the terrorist-minded Ukrainian invasion in the Kursk Region, from where they (the Ukrainian military - TASS) are now steadily being pushed out and will be pushed out, no doubt about it," Lavrov underscored.

The top Russian diplomat also emphasized that "terrorist attacks on civilian infrastructure and civilians in the Belgorod and Bryansk regions, as well as periodic launches of attack drones in other border regions of Russia have been going on for more than a year."

The foreign minister pointed out that "it is the West that supplies Ukraine with offensive weapons that are used in terrorist attacks." After the West transfers these weapons, it just looks the other way about how they are used. "[In the West] they say: you know, from the moment the weapons cross the Ukrainian border and the representatives of the Ukrainian armed forces accept them, they cease to be our weapons, they become Ukrainian, and whatever Ukraine wants to do with the use of these weapons. This is what [NATO Secretary General Jens] Stoltenberg, [EU foreign policy chief Josep] Borrell and many other EU and NATO politicians have said," Lavrov added.