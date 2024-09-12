MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Over the past two days, the Russian military has liberated ten settlements in the Kursk Region, the Defense Ministry said.

Russian troops also repelled four Ukrainian attempts to break through the border towards the settlements of Novy Put and Medvezhye.

TASS has gathered the key news about the unfolding situation.

Operation to neutralize Ukrainian forces

- Units of the battlegroup North liberated ten settlements in the Kursk Region, namely Apanasovka, Byakhovo, Vishnevka, Viktorovka, Vnezapnoye, Gordeyevka, Krasnooktyabrskoye, Obukhovka, Snagost and Tenth October.

- Since yesterday, Russian troops have repelled four attempts by the Ukrainian armed forces to break through the border towards Novy Put and Medvezhye.

- The military repelled two enemy counterattacks towards Fanaseyevka and Snagost, and also foiled an attempted attack towards Olgovka.

- One Ukrainian serviceman surrendered.

- Russian jets hit concentrations of enemy manpower and hardware in the Kursk Region and also struck Ukrainian reserves in the Sumy Region.

Ukraine’s losses

- Over the past 24 hours, Ukraine lost more than 300 servicemen and 24 armored vehicles, including five tanks, six armored personnel carriers and 13 armored combat vehicles, as well as two artillery pieces, nine vehicles, two engineering demolition vehicles and two electronic warfare stations.

- Since the beginning of hostilities in Russia’s borderline region, Ukraine’s losses have amounted to more than 12,500 troops, 101 tanks, 42 infantry fighting vehicles, 83 armored personnel carriers, 669 armored combat vehicles, 410 vehicles, 92 artillery pieces, and 26 multiple rocket launchers, including seven HIMARS and five US-made MLRS, eight anti-aircraft missile launchers, two reloading vehicles, 24 radar stations, seven counter-battery radars, two air defense radars, ten pieces of engineering equipment, including four engineering demolition vehicles and a UR-77 demining unit.

Cases against Ukrainian militants

-Military investigators have initiated criminal cases against servicemen of the 22nd Mechanized Brigade, the 80th separate airborne assault brigade, and the 61st separate mechanized brigade, for shelling civilians in the Kursk Region, the Russian Investigative Committee's press service told TASS.

- A case has also been brought against a servicewoman of the 80th separate airborne assault brigade of Ukraine's armed forces, Yulia Lapych. She is suspected of committing a terrorist attack, illegally crossing the state border, and unlawfully acquiring, storing, and carrying firearms.

Kiev's nuclear terror

- Ukraine is hitting civilian energy facilities and nuclear terrorism has become its "calling card," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a roundtable meeting on Ukraine.