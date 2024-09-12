US intends to adjust aid to Ukraine — Blinken on strikes deep into Russian territory

WASHINGTON, September 12. /TASS/. The US Administration intends to adjust its position on the weapons being provided to Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a joint press conference with Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski in Warsaw.

He was asked to comment on the perspectives of withdrawal of restrictions for strikes deep into Russian territory with US-made weapons.

"We had good and extensive discussions with our Ukrainian colleagues yesterday about how they see the battlefield, what their needs are and, as I've said, we will always continue to take that into account. And as necessary, we'll adapt. We'll adjust in terms of what we're doing, what we're providing, both the United States individually, but also the collection of countries that has been supporting Ukraine," Blinken said.

"And you'll understand that I'm not going to get into operational details in a public setting, but I can again, assure that we will adapt. We will adjust and make sure that Ukraine has what it needs when it needs," Blinken said.

According to the Secretary of State, the United States will make adjustments if necessary, including in regards to the equipment provided to Ukraine, based on information received from Kiev.

Meanwhile, the high-ranking official avoided directly answering the question about strikes deep into Russian territory with US-made weapons.

Previously, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the West has apparently already authorized Kiev to carry out strikes at Russian territory with long-range missiles. According to the spokesman, this decision is being formalized in mass media.