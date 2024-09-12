Ukrainian trench system discovered in settlements liberated on way to Krasnoarmeysk

DONETSK, September 12. /TASS/. A system of trench passages and concrete-reinforced shelters, created by the Ukrainian forces, have been discovered in DPR settlements, liberated on the way towards Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk), DPR head Denis Pushilin, who visited these settlements, said.

Pushilin announced on his Telegram channel that he visited Karlovka, Novosyolovka Pervaya, Peski and seven other settlements.

"There are indications everywhere in the liberated settlements that the enemy took a long time to entrench itself: the residential area is covered in system of trench passages, there are a lot of concrete-reinforced shelters. But this does not stop our boys," Pushilin said.

He added that there is a lot of demining work to be done - considering that landmines are planted in three lines before buildings and along the roads. During his trip, Pushilin awarded distinguished fighters.

All settlements visited by the DPR head were liberated by Russian troops in August-September and are located on the way towards Krasnoarmeysk and Selidovo.