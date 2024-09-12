Four US nationals convicted of conspiracy to work for Russia — US Justice Department

NEW YORK, September 13. /TASS/. A jury in the United States found four Americans guilty of allegedly engaging in illegal activities in the interests of Russia, the US Department of Justice announced.

"A jury today convicted Omali Yeshitela, 82, Penny Hess, 78, Jesse Nevel, 34, all of St. Louis, and Augustus C. Romain Jr., 38, of Atlanta, of conspiracy to act as agents of a foreign government," the agency said in a statement.

The statement alleged that they acted under the direction of Russian anti-globalization human rights activist Alexander Ionov "on behalf of the Russian government within the United States."

They face up to five years in prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

In the summer of 2022, it was reported that the United States brought charges against Ionov for attempting to conspire with US citizens to use them as agents of Russian influence. According to US authorities, Ionov maintained contact with three political groups in the United States between 2014 and 2022 and, on behalf of the Russian government and in cooperation with the Russian Federal Security Service, allegedly conducted a malicious campaign over several years using various US political groups to spread dissent, pro-Russian propaganda, and interfere in US elections.

Ionov faces up to five years in prison if found guilty on the charges. He did not plead guilty and insisted that the case against him is revenge for his support for the Russian special operation in Ukraine. The US Department of State announced a $10 million reward for information about his whereabouts.