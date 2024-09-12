MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Warsaw has zero desire to defend Ukraine at present, but the situation may change if the front starts to collapse, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski stated in a conversation with pranksters Vladimir Kuznetsov (Vovan) and Alexey Stolyarov (Lexus).

The pranksters published their video with the conversation on their Telegram channel. Communication with the top Polish diplomat was conducted on behalf of former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko. When asked if Warsaw could help Kiev in a situation when the Ukrainian side lost some control on the ground, the top Polish diplomat noted having no actual readiness to do so at present time.

"My [Polish] PM would not want that. We are now discussing whether to shoot down Russian cruise missiles over your airspace from our airspace without entering your territory, you know, and even that is very, very controversial at the present. And there is no agreement on that, because that would mean going to war," Sikorski emphasized. "Everything changes if Ukraine, if the front starts to collapse, everything can change. But for now, there is zero desire to do it."

He also did not rule out the possibility of training Ukrainian soldiers in Poland. "We hope that we can train a couple of brigades for you in the next year or two. But Polish soldiers inside Ukraine… By no means," the diplomat summarized.