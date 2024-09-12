India’s PM adviser shares with Putin possible ways of settling Ukraine crisis — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, September 12. /TASS/. National security adviser to India's prime minister, Ajit Kumar Doval, described to Russian President Vladimir Putin his country’s approaches regarding the settlement of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"He described the main content of [Indian Prime Minister Narendra] Modi's contacts in Kiev and the main basics of Modi's approach to resolving the conflict over Ukraine," Peskov said. "However, we are not speaking here about a clear-cut peace plan."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Kiev on August 23. It was the first-ever visit by the Indian prime minister to Ukraine since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1992.

He spent several hours in the capital of Ukraine and at a meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, he said that Moscow and Kiev should gather at the negotiating table and find a resolution to the crisis. Prime Minister Modi assured that India was ready to contribute to every effort for achieving peace.

Earlier this month, the Hindustan Times daily reported that Zelensky had offered to hold the next "peace summit" on Ukraine in India if New Delhi agreed to sign the communique of the first meeting, which was adopted without Russia's participation.