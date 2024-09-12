Russia hits only military-linked energy facilities in Ukraine — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces are attacking only those Ukrainian energy facilities directly linked to supporting the Ukrainian army, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

He recalled that at the end of August, following the Burgenstock process, a meeting of the working group on energy security was held, at which Western countries urged Russia "not to attack the energy infrastructure" of Ukraine.

"In this regard, I would like to say: our armed forces hit only those infrastructure facilities that are directly related to the organization of combat operations, only those facilities on which the actions of Ukrainian troops on the line of engagement depend, and especially those to be used to attack Russian territory, I mean the Kursk Region first of all," Lavrov said at a roundtable with ambassadors on the Ukrainian issue.

Earlier, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu spoke about Turkey's proposal to abandon attacks on energy facilities and the civilian fleet, which was tentatively accepted by Moscow but rejected by Kiev. Commenting on this statement, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia and Ukraine had not reached clear agreements on strikes on energy facilities.