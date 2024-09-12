NEW YORK, September 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military's withdrawal from Russia's Kursk Region may become a symbolic blow for Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal reported.

According to the newspaper, the "loss of territory" could be a symbolic blow for Kiev, which initially hoped that this adventure would boost the morale of the troops after "grinding battle and territorial losses."

At the same time, a Ukrainian military officer told the newspaper that the situation in the area was difficult for Ukrainian forces.

The Ukrainian armed forces attacked Russia’s Kursk Region on August 6. Residents of border areas are being evacuated to safe territories. According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, a total of 197 temporary shelters has been set up in 28 regions of the country. More than 11,500 people, including over 3,500 children, are staying in them.

According to the Defense Ministry, Kiev has lost up more than 12,200 servicemen and 96 tanks since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk area. The operation to destroy the Ukrainian armed formations continues.