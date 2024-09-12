Russia, Bolivia to build lithium carbonate producing plant

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russia and Bolivia will build a facility to produce lithium carbonate, in accordance with an agreement signed by Rosatom’s Uranium One Group and Bolivia’s Yacimientos de Litio Bolivianos, the Russian nuclear corporation said in a statement.

"The new plant will be located on the territory of Salar de Uyuni, the world’s largest lithium-bearing salt flat, located at an elevation of 3,656 m [11,995 ft] above sea level and having the area of over 10,500 square kilometers [more than 4,000 square miles]," Rosatom said.

"The Russian company’s project envisages the launch of production in the second half of 2025, with gradual increase in production capacities to eventually reach the annual output of up to 14,000 metric tons of lithium carbonate annually," it said.

Russia’s direct sorption lithium extraction method is more environmentally friendly compared to other technologies, because no aggressive chemicals are used in the process.

Russia’s Uranium One Group JSC is one of the world’s largest uranium-producing companies with a diversified portfolio of international assets in Kazakhstan, Tanzania and Namibia.