Russia assumes Iran heard its position on Zangezur Corridor — Foreign Ministry spokeswoman

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russia assumes that Iran has heard its explanations and arguments regarding the Zangezur Corridor, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing, commenting on media reports regarding the Russian envoy’s conversation at the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

"I’ve seen statements, attributed to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, that it was a conversation, an invitation [for the Russian envoy]. I’ve also seen other interpretations in the media," Zakharova said. "I’ve also seen statements, made by Iranian lawmakers, who criticized Russia’s position on the so-called Zangezur Corridor."

"We stay in contact with our partners. It is a constant contact," the diplomat noted. "We have provided all necessary explanations in this regard. We assume that the arguments that we laid out have been heard and perceived in Tehran."

She pointed out that, clearly, the anti-Russian information campaign was inspired by certain circles that "take advantage of any, even the most ridiculous opportunity to drive a wedge into the relations of expanding strategic cooperation between Moscow and Tehran."

"Obviously, they do it with a hint in the West’s interest," the diplomat said. "Because it is only the Westerners that would profit from such development of the events, from repercussions of such informational campaigns."