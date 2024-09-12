Finland’s territory not to be used to attacks against Russia — General Staff

HELSINKI, September 13. The territory of Finland has not been used and will not be used for attacks on Russia, the Finnish Defense Forces General Staff said.

"The territory of Finland has not been used and will not be used for such actions against Russia," the General Staff said, responding to an inquiry from yle about the attack of Ukrainian drones in the Murmansk Region, adding that it monitors the situation.

On September 11, Murmansk Region Governor Andrey Chibis said on his Telegram channel that three Ukrainian drones were downed over the region.