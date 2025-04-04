Israel eliminates Hamas commander in Lebanon — IDF

TEL AVIV, April 4. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the elimination of Hassan Farhat, a Hamas commander in western Lebanon, in a strike near Sidon.

"Overnight, the Israel Defense Forces conducted a targeted strike in the Sidon area, eliminating the terrorist Hassan Farhat, commander of Hamas's western arena in Lebanon. Farhat staged numerous terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops," the statement reads.

The press service noted that Farhat "posed a threat to Israel and its citizens." The IDF "will continue to operate against Hamas terrorists everywhere," the army assured.

Earlier, Al Hadath reported that an Israeli Air Force fighter jet raided the town of Sidon in southern Lebanon, killing Farhat.