West directly coordinates Kiev regime’s strikes on civilian infrastructure in Russia

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Western military specialists are directly overseeing the Kiev regime’s strikes on civilian infrastructure facilities in Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"Western military specialists are literally coordinating precision-guided strikes against civilian targets," Lavrov told foreign envoys during a roundtable session on Ukraine.

"Besides supplying Ukraine with extended range strike weapons, NATO states also provide Kiev with its military and space-based intelligence data," the minister stressed. "This data is used to locate and engage targets that are located deep inside Russia."

According to Lavrov, such targets eventually turn out to be residential buildings, essential infrastructure, energy and industrial facilities as well as social infrastructure facilities: schools, kindergartens, hospitals.

The Russian Foreign Minister pointed out that the flight plan and route of the possible strike is loaded into the system by instructors from NATO member states, which also supply Kiev with weapons.

"[NATO] specialists have repeatedly stated that without their involvement, these complex systems would be impossible to operate. Only specialists who have long experience with these weapons know how to handle them. You can't learn this in just a couple of weeks," he added.