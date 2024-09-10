Russia to take additional measures to support Cuba — Shoigu

ST. PETERSBURG, September 10. /TASS/. Russia will take additional measures to support Cuba and expects that Havana will be able to overcome the consequences of the US economic blockade, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said.

"We are ready to ramp up our cooperation at the level of security councils, intelligence agencies and law enforcement agencies. We pay special attention to trade, economic, and investment cooperation, including within the framework of the bilateral inter-governmental commission. We expect that Havana, with our aid, among other things, will overcome the difficult, critical consequences of the American economic blockade. Russia will take additional measures to support Havana, including provision of new credit lines," Shoigu said during the bilateral working meeting with Minister of the Interior of Cuba Lazaro Alberto Alvarez Casas on the sidelines of the meeting of BRICS and BRICS+ high representatives.

The Security Council secretary noted that Moscow and Havana will develop their strategic cooperation in a wide array of areas.

"Cuba is one of Russia’s closest allies in Latin America. We are tied by long-standing and firm, time-tested relations since the Soviet era," Shoigu underscored.