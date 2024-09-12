Biden could allow strikes inside Russia with European missiles, but not ATACMS — report

LONDON, September 12. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden will not allow the use of ATACMS missiles for strikes inside Russia, but probably will not object to strikes with UK and French long-range equivalents, the Times reported, citing sources.

Biden could greenlight the use of UK’s Storm Shadow missiles and French Scalp missiles, to strike targets inside Russian territory if the UK and France support such a move, the newspaper reported. A British defense source said however that the UK did not need the support of other NATO countries to go ahead.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier told reporters that Ukraine is unable to deliver strikes inside Russian territory without Western assistance because it needed satellite intelligence and flight input data to do so. The Russian leader noted that the current debate among NATO countries is not just about Kiev's potential use of Western long-range weapons, but also whether to get directly involved in the Ukrainian conflict. Putin said Moscow will respond to threats that would be created for Russia.