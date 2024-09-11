Talk of Kiev’s potential strikes inside Russia seeks to pressure Moscow — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. US statements that it could lift restrictions for Kiev to strike inside Russia represent an attempt to put psychological pressure on Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"This is an element of psychological warfare, which in turn is part of the hybrid war that Washington has waged against our country for a long time. This is an attempt to psychologically influence and affect the strong and firm determination of our country to fully complete all the goals that have been set for the special military operation," he said to a question from TASS.

US needs to stop anti-Russian provocations if it wants security

If the United States is interested in its own security, its government needs to stop its provocative statements on the issue of Ukraine’s missile attacks deep into the Russian territory, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Wednesday.

"If - as they claim - the United States is interested in reinforcing its own security, it needs to immediately stop making such provocative statements, and, naturally, to refrain from delivering any types of weaponry to the special military operation zone," he said, adding that Washington should also "refrain from inciting its clients in Kiev to make steps that can aggravate the general situation even further.".

Russia-Iran military-technical cooperation not in breach of international law

The military-technical cooperation between Russia and Iran does not violate international law and has no effect on the regional balance, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said commenting on the West’s anti-Iranian sanctions.

"Military-technical cooperation between our countries is carried out in such a manner that it a) has no elements that are in breach of international law, including relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council, and do not violate in any way our country’s national legislation and b) this cooperation has no effect on the regional balance in the Middle East. If the Americans keep pedaling the issue of certain supplies from Iran to Russia, it is their problems. Exhaustive explanations that there is no such cooperation have been repeatedly provided," the deputy foreign minister said.

Nevertheless, Ryabkov said, "malicious allegations" are the only thing heard from Washington regarding Russia’s policy and cooperation with other nations.

"Therefore, we leave this beyond common sense and we will definitely be taking action in line with our own interests and the goals of mutually beneficial and equal cooperation with all countries that show interest in this as we do, including the Islamic Republic of Iran," the diplomat concluded.

On September 10, the UK imposed sanctions on seven Iranian individuals and entities for their alleged aid to Russia. Among them were the Baharestan Kish Company and Saad Sazeh Faraz Sharif drone makers. Their accounts in the UK will be frozen if detected. Moreover, on Tuesday, Germany, the UK and France issued a joint statement saying that those countries intend to immediately scrap the agreement on flights to/from Iran and to work out sanctions against the Iran Air carrier.

Moscow and Tehran have repeatedly rejected allegations of the supplies of Iranian weapons to Russia and their use in Ukraine. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday that Iran had not delivered any ballistic missiles to Russia and that the United States and Europe relied on misleading information.

Washington’s escalatory policies will not make Russia change its course

Escalatory policies and signals coming from the United States will not force Russia to change its course, but will instead create additional risks for Washington and its allies, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Signals and actions that we are witnessing today are aimed towards escalation. This remark will not force us to change our course, but will create additional risks and dangers for the United States and its allies, clients and satellites, no matter where they are," he said, commenting on the possibility of lifting restrictions on the use of US-supplied weapons for strikes deep into the Russian territory.