Ukrainian forces attempt to eliminate their own troops captured by Russian units

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces attempted to eliminate their comrades taken prisoner by Russian units using kamikaze drones, a POW from the 118th Ukrainian territorial defense brigade said in footage provided to TASS by the Russian Defense Ministry.

"Yesterday, we were captured during a combat mission. The Russian commander said over the radio: 'Search the guys, take away any weapons, documents, any physical violence is expressly forbidden. Give them food and water.' But I was taken aback by the fact that when our drone operators detected us, our kamikaze drones began striking us. For me, this was a big shock and a very unpleasant surprise. Every sign pointed to them targeting us specifically, the POWs," the Ukrainian militant captured near the village of Memrik said.

He also urged Ukrainian fighters to cease combat and specified that his and his comrades’ injuries are the results of attacks by Ukrainian drones. "It is time to stop this, because valorous people are being killed both on our side and the side of Russia. We need to do something to stop this meat grinder. Everyone is tired, the civilian population is suffering. Guys, don’t be afraid of being captured by the Russians. We were told over and over about how they torture [POWs], that they are completely nuts. Look at us: there are injuries but these wounds came from the drones that attacked us," the Ukrainian soldier said.

He stressed that in the near future, he and the other captives will be considered for a prisoner swap. "We will be checked, if we committed no war crimes, we will be swapped," the Ukrainian POW said.

Additionally, he wanted to convey his gratitude to the Russian servicemen who captured him and his comrades. "I would like to express my gratitude to the assault group from the 228th guards regiment of the Otvazhnye 90th armored division. The guys treated us humanely. Honestly, like normal human beings. There is no physical violence," the captured Ukrainian concluded.