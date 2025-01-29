Presence of South African troops in DR Congo not declaration of war — president

PRETORIA, January 29. /TASS/. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa stated in an address to citizens that the presence of South African troops in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and their participation in combat operations against rebels from the March 23 Movement (M23), supported by the Rwandan army, do not constitute a declaration of war against any country.

"South Africa’s military presence in the eastern DRC is not a declaration of war against any country or state. The members of the South African National Defense Force that are in the DRC are part of both SADC (Southern African Development Community - TASS) and United Nations efforts to bring peace and protect thousands of lives that are constantly threatened by the conflict in the DRC," the president said in his remarks to honor the deaths of 13 South African servicemen on the battlefield in the eastern DRC.

"The fighting is the result of an escalation by the rebel group M23 and Rwanda Defense Force (RDF) militia engaging the Armed Forces of the DRC (FARDC) and attacking peacekeepers from the SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC)," Ramaphosa noted.

The president added that the territorial integrity of the DRC must be respected. He also called on all parties to the conflict to engage in diplomatic efforts to find a peaceful resolution.

In late 2023, the DRC authorities reached an agreement with SADC to deploy the community's forces in the east of the country to counter the rebels. SADC forces are authorized to participate directly in combat operations. South Africa has deployed about 1,100 troops to the eastern DRC. They are now stationed at a base near the town of Sake, 27 kilometers west of Goma. The South African contingent has lost 13 soldiers killed since last Friday. The SADC force also includes contingents from Malawi and Tanzania.