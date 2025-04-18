Ukraine sanctions 39 Russian scientists, businessmen

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky carried into effect by his decree the decision of the Ukrainian national security and defense council in respect of thirty-nine Russian scientists and businessmen.

In particular, sanctions were imposed on chief executive of Khimreaktiv company Vladimir Lyamkin, chief executive of the Eurasian Center of Expert Examinations Yulia Yakushina, Director of the Institute of Physical Chemistry and Electric Chemistry Alexey Buryak, and others.

Sanctions were introduced for the ten-year period. They traditionally include blocking of assets in Ukraine, cancellation of licenses, the ban on transfer of intellectual property objects and termination of trade agreements.