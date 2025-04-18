{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Bosnian Serbs to use only peaceful means to defend their rights — President Dodik

BELGRADE, April 18. /TASS/. Bosnian Serbs will use only peaceful means to defend their rights and have won a lot of allies among the international community in recent years, Milorad Dodik, President of the Republic of Srpska (one of the two constituent entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina), said.

"We are not going to fight but will defend the Republic of Srpska using political instruments. <…> We are fighting for the status of the Republic of Srpska. We say that it can remain part of Bosnia Herzegovina but insists that it be part of a constitutional BiH," he said in an interview with the Glas Srpske newspaper.

He recalled that just a decade ago, his republic "had no friends in Europe," whereas today, Bosnian Serbs can count on support from parties like the Alternative for Germany, France’s National Rally, Italy’s League, and Austria’s Freedom Party. He also lauded traditionally good ties with Russia and China and welcomed the "improving relations" with the US President Donald Trump’s administration.

Under the constitution envisaged by the General Framework Agreement for Peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina (Dayton Agreement) of 1995, Bosnia and Herzegovina is comprised of two entities, namely the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (around 51% of the territory) and the Republic of Srpska (around 49%), as well as the Brcko District. The three key ethno-religious groups, i.e. Bosniaks (Slavs professing Islam), Serbs (Orthodox Christians), and Croats (Catholics), are proportionally represented in the state governance system.

In fact, the country is governed via the High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina, whose office was set up under the Dayton Agreement and who is appointed by the Steering Board of the Peace Implementation Council (PIC) upon the UN Security Council’s consent. However, in 2021, the Board members appointed Hans Christian Schmidt of Germany to the post without agreeing his candidature with the UN Security Council. For these reasons, his legitimacy is challenged by the Republic of Srpska, Russia, and China.

On February 26, 2025, a court in Bosnia-Herzegovina sentenced Dodik to one year in prison and banned him from political activities for six years for ignoring the High Representative’s resolutions. Following this court ruling, the Republic of Srpska’s parliament adopted laws on non-government foreign agent organizations and banned BiH federal law enforcement agencies from operating in its territory. Later, Dodik said that there laws could be revoked if Schmidt’s resolutions were nullified.

Ukraine crisis
Italy supports Trump’s efforts toward settling Ukrainian crisis — joint statement
On March 18, Trump proposed that both sides of the conflict refrain from targeting energy infrastructure for 30 days
Talks on Ukrainian conflict resolution complicated — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov answered to a question about US President Donald Trump’s recent remark that he expected Russia’s response on a proposed Ukrainian ceasefire this week
US should stop supporting Kiev to achieve peace — Russian politician
Sergey Mironov also remarked that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s recent statement reflects Washington’s "helplessness and unpreparedness for a genuine resolution of the Ukraine conflict"
IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight drone attack on Russian regions
According to the Defense Ministry, 27 drones were downed over the Voronezh Region, 12 over the Belgorod Region, another 12 over the Sea of Azov, three over Crimea, one over the Rostov Region and one more over the Krasnodar Region
Russia-Afghanistan business forum to be held in Kazan
The Russian delegation will be led by Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk
Memo signed between Ukraine, US envisages no security guarantees — Ukrainian MP
The document was signed on April 17
Russia suspends Taliban ban following court ruling
The court session was held behind closed doors
Hamas ready for talks on releasing hostages, movement’s leader in Gaza says
In exchange, Khalil al-Hayya demands the full cessation of war
Washington, Kiev to sign minerals deal on April 24 — Trump
"I assume they're going to live up to the deal, so we'll see," Trump added
Russia’s Medvedev says European troops to return in coffins if deployed to Ukraine
Earlier, Andrey Yermak, the head of the office of Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky, said he along with the Ukrainian defense and foreign ministers, Rustem Umerov and Andrey Sibiga, respectively, had arrived in Paris for talks with senior US officials
Rheinmetall to complete construction of ammo factory in Ukraine next year
Rheinmetall is Germany’s largest defense company
Lavrov to hold talks with Iran’s foreign minister in Moscow on Friday
On Thursday, Abbas Araghchi was received by Russian President Vladimir Putin
EU to take part in Ukraine talks to ensure lifting of Russia sanctions — top US diplomat
Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out earlier that Russian businesses had learned to work under sanctions and been able to launch alternative mechanisms for cooperation with foreign partners seeking to work with Russia
'Coalition of willing’ gone mad, strike on Sumy: Russian MFA spokewoman holds briefing
Vladimir Zelensky is "certainly" responsible for the unintended consequences of the Russian Armed Forces' attack on the venue where a Ukrainian command staff meeting was being held in Sumy, the Russian diplomat stated
No instructions from Putin as energy ceasefire ends, Kremlin says
On March 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump had a telephone conversation in which they discussed the situation in Ukraine
Attack on Russia using Taurus missiles would imply Germany’s involvement in conflict — MFA
Meanwhile, the Kiev regime has been "a tool of this Western manipulation," Maria Zakharova argued
Kiev's regime loses more than 165 troops in Kursk area over past day — Russia’s top brass
Over the period of fighting in the Kursk area, the enemy has lost up to 74,780 troops, 410 tanks, 334 infantry fighting vehicles, 305 armored personnel carriers
Trump expects to get Russia’s response on Ukraine truce this week
US president said that sides are getting close to the agreement
Russia, Iran certain that effect of illegal sanctions can be reduced to zero — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat underscored that coercive restrictions tend to generate more issues for the states that implement them than for the countries they target
Memo of intent points to US aid for Kiev, does not recognize Ukraine’s debt
The memo also notes that the parties intend to avoid conflicts with Ukraine’s obligations under European Union accession and agreements with other creditors
US ready to broker Ukraine deal if both sides are serious about peace — Rubio
According to the US Secretary of State, the understanding of whether it would be possible to put an end to the Ukraine conflict may come "in a matter of days"
Expert says Romania may normalize relations with Russia if nationalist candidate wins
According to Marius Ghincea, the majority of Romanians believe that Budapest has not been independent in its foreign policy as it lacks individuality and has played a passive role in relations with its Western partners
All parameters of possible agreements on Ukraine should be fulfilled by parties — MFA
On March 18, U.S. President Donald Trump proposed a 30-day mutual pause on strikes against energy infrastructure
Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un reside with Putin, appear well — spokesman
The dogs were presented to the Russian president during his visit to North Korea on June 18-19, 2024
Russian MFA spokeswoman calls insane Franco-British plan to send contingent to Ukraine
Maria Zakharova noted that, alongside the French and the British, "only similarly frenzied Russophobes in the Baltic states" are willing to join this venture
US announces destruction of Houthi-controlled Ras Isa port in Yemen
According to CENTCOM, it will cut off the group’s fuel supply and profits from "illegal" fuel sales
Japan protests what it thinks is Russia’s growing presence in Kurils
"A protest has been submitted via diplomatic channels," Takeshi Iwai stressed
Taliban expects to develop full-scale diplomatic, economic ties with Russia
In the spokesman’s opinion, "Russian President [Vladimir Putin] has a correct policy with regard to Afghanistan"
Putin lauds Qatar’s efforts to help resolve Israel-Palestine conflict
According to the Russian leader, Russia and Qatar share a similar vision of how a lasting peace could be achieved
Hamas leader in Gaza opposes disarmament
According to Khalil al-Hayya, 'the existence of Hamas and its possession of weapons are directly linked to the occupation'
Signing of US-Ukraine minerals agreement on April 26 may not take place — official
Taras Kachka highlighted that some issues require political decisions, which could be addressed during Prime Minister Denis Shmygal’s upcoming visit to the United States next week
US has other things to focus on following three years of support to Ukraine — Rubio
According to the US Secretary of State, the administration of US President Donald Trump has done more in 80 days than former US President Joe Biden ever did
Ukraine strikes church in Bryansk Region's Zernovo
There were no casualties
Moon and Mars cannot be explored without nuclear energy — expert
The scientist further noted that Russia is entirely self-sufficient in space-related activities, but that the country had lost "its launch capabilities and many other assets," because the rest of the world had begun actively developing commercial space industries
UNSC could pass resolution on potential Ukraine truce depending on terms — Russia’s envoy
According to Vasily Nebenzya, 'it all depends on the terms of a possible ceasefire and the language of the document'
Russian troops liberate four communities in Donetsk region over week — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,900 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy tanks and 39 armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the Defense Ministry reported
Russian troops liberate Preobrazhenka community in Donetsk region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 240 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Trump administration understands that Zelensky hates Russians — Lavrov
"The Trump administration has this understanding and it has repeatedly stated in public that Zelensky will have to accept the loss of land," Russia’s top diplomat said
EU may introduce restrictions on exports to US — Bloomberg
According to the sources, this move is being considered as a deterrent if trade negotiations with Washington fail to produce a satisfactory outcome
Ukraine’s army attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with over 80 UAVs in past day — governor
During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian military fired five munitions in one bombardment and carried out attacks by five UAVs on the village of Tishanka and the farmstead Shakhovka in the Volokonovsky district
Sending Danish troops to Ukraine to draw Denmark into conflict — Russian ambassador
According to the reports, the Danish Armed Forces are planning to send soldiers to a training camp in Ukraine
Rosatom says other countries coming to Russia for help with quantum tech development
That said, having become one of top three developers of quantum tech, Russia has spent roughly 20 times less money on its quantum program than the leaders in the "quantum race," Solntseva noted
Russia says requests closed UN Security Council session on energy strikes moratorium
First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky reiterated that the moratorium had been faithfully observed by the Russian side
France, UK, Germany can help achieve peace in Ukraine, top US diplomat says
Marco Rubio pointed out that the White House was in constant contact with London and Paris on settling the Ukraine issue
Trump wants to use duties to force creditors to restructure US national debt — economist
According to Professor Hans-Werner Sinn, this can be achieved by swapping bonds that mature soon for 100-year bonds with a significantly lower yield
Germany grants Kiev new aid package with 66 MRAP armored vehicles, UAVs
The new package also includes shells for Leopard 2 tanks
JD Vance reports progress in Ukrainian settlement over past 24 hours
Less than 24 hours after the talks at the White House, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni receives JD Vance, who has traveled with his family to Rome, where he will celebrate Easter
US-Iran to hold second round talks in Rome on April 19 — Oman’s Foreign Ministry
'The talks will aim to achieve further progress towards a fair, binding and sustainable agreement,' the ministry said in a statement
Iranian foreign minister hands Putin letter from ayatollah — Iran’s Foreign Ministry
According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, "mainly nuclear issues" were discussed at the meeting, as well as the conflict in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East
Chinese vice premier highlights importance of energy cooperation with Russia
Ding Xuexiang noted that work was underway on major projects as the two countries kept expanding areas of cooperation
Press review: US could rally 70 countries against China and EU targets Russia before May 9
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, April 17th
AI could replace most programmers within the next year — ex-Google CEO
Eric Schmidt believes that AI models will quickly evolve to perform a greater number of highly specialized tasks that only humans can currently complete
Technology to jam Starlink signal begins to be used in Kherson Region — governor
This technology has already started to be deployed, and the effects are already being felt, Vladimir Saldo stressed
Positions of Tehran, Moscow on global issues closer than ever — Iran’s foreign minister
Abbas Araghchi also confirmed that the Comprehensive Partnership Treaty between Russia and Iran is a "solid foundation for forging a new level" of bilateral relations
Russia seeks to resolve Ukraine conflict, ensure national interests — Kremlin spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, the Russian side remains open to dialogue and is actively engaged in it
Russia ready to help facilitate Iran-US nuclear deal agreements — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister stressed that Moscow welcomes the willingness to achieve objective and mutually acceptable agreements
US strikes on Yemen leave 33 dead, 80 wounded — report
According to the report, the attack targeted the port of Ras Isa on the Red Sea, home to an oil terminal, overnight into Friday
Trump, Lula admire Putin, disdain Zelensky — media
The Brazilian news outlet notes that relations between the American and Brazilian administrations remain strained, as the two leaders have virtually nothing in common
Republika Srpska president not afraid of EU sanctions over May 9 visit to Moscow
Milorad Dodik stressed the need to honor the dates associated with the anti-fascist struggle in Europe during World War II. He believes that it is necessary for the sake of the continent's future
Russian troops stay put in Syria — Russia’s UN envoy
Vasily Nebenzya said that there are talks with the current Syrian government
Deliveries of import-substituted SJ-100 aircraft expected to start in 2026 — Rostec
According to the state corporation press service, the information about the postponement of the Superjet certification deadlines is not true
US envoy says territorial issue could be partially resolved in Russia’s favor
According to Steve Witkoff, the territorial issue was the focus of his talks with the Russian leader
Despite suspending space ties with Moscow, Europe still uses its equipment — Putin
The head of Russian state reiterated that given how complicated space technologies can be, cooperation becomes all the more important
Russia-US contacts now main driving force of work on Ukrainian settlement — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, such work is under way
Rada to ratify mineral deal with US if satisfied with terms — lawmaker
Daniil Getmantsev noted that Ukraine needs such a deal to draw in capital for the revival of its economy
Ukraine, US may sign minerals memorandum today — Zelensky
The signing of the minerals deal was upended on February 28 after a shouting match between Zelensky and US President Donald Trump at the White House
Hungarian officials not to come to Victory Day parade in Moscow — Orban’s office
According to Gergely Gulyas, "even if the countries of Western Europe were on good terms with Russia, it would still not make sense for Hungary to take part in the celebrations, as the end of World War II marked a bitter defeat for the country"
EU, US who use energy as weapon, not Russia — German lawmaker
Steffen Kotre also pointed out that it would be sound to consider reserves, i.e. to develop the production of domestic gas
Trump aims at soonest end to conflict in Ukraine, Rubio tells Lavrov
According to the statement, 'United States want this war to end'
US offers easing of anti-Russia sanctions as part of Ukrainian settlement — Bloomberg
The proposals presented by the US to its allies in Paris also imply that all territories liberated by Russia remain under Moscow’s control, while "Kyiv’s aspirations of joining NATO would be off the table"
Ukraine, US sign memorandum expressing willingness to reach deal on minerals — official
The sides are preparing to set up an investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine
Diplomats deny reports of missile strike on Indian pharma company’s Kiev warehouse
"The most likely explanation of the incident is that one of Ukrainian air defense missiles fell on Kusum Healthcare’s warehouse setting it on fire," the Russian embassy in New Delhi said
US national shot dead during plane hijacking attempt in Belize
The pilots managed to land the aircraft at Philip S. W. Goldson International Airport
Ukraine fails to meet any of EU’s membership criteria — German lawmaker
According to Steffen Kotre, even sanctions and tariffs are introduced with an eye to the United States’ domestic policy, with the goal being to win the sympathy of the Democrats
Raiffeisen Group suspends sale of its Russian division — FT
One of the people close to the talks told FT that global uncertainty as well as the changing relationship between the US and Russia were behind the halt
Russia, Iran build strategic partnership in response to Western sanctions — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat also emphasized that Moscow and Tehran "have a lot of supporters within the United Nations, including the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter that develops position documents, particularly demanding an end to illegal practices and a return to the norms of international law"
Paris meeting helps West agree upon positions on peace in Ukraine — French MFA
The minister delegate noted that the Paris meeting was the first to bring the allies to the same negotiating table following a series of separate encounters
Press review: UN ready to join Black Sea deal while Russia lifts Taliban ban
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, April 18th
At least three killed in cable car crash near Italian city of Naples
According to the report, four people were inside the cable car at the time of the accident
Ukrainian military attacked energy facilities in 18 Russian regions — TASS calculations
The most frequent targets include the Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk regions
Ukraine deliberately struck ZNPP before expiration of moratorium on energy attacks — plant
The ceasefire on energy infrastructure, in place since March 18, followed a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump
Zelensky signs laws to extend martial law, mobilization in Ukraine
Zelensky, whose presidential powers officially expire on May 20, 2024, submitted the relevant bills to the Ukrainian parliament on April 15
FSB detains Australian mercenary in Lugansk region fighting on Ukraine’s side
"The FSB regional branch for the Lugansk People’s Republic jointly with the FSB branch for the Moscow Military District has foiled the unlawful activity of a mercenary," the FSB press office said in a statement
US hopes to reach ceasefire in Ukraine in matter of weeks — media
On April 17, French President Emmanuel Macron hosted US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Presidential Special Envoy Steven Witkoff in Paris
US increasingly distances itself from Europe's plans to help Kiev — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova said that "Germany announced the formation of a new, ninth coalition under its command, this time focused on electronic warfare, which will include 11 countries"
Russia says some Ukrainian soldiers surrendered in Kursk Region
According to the Defense Ministry, guided by humanitarian considerations, servicemen of the battlegroup North guarantee that Ukrainian soldiers, if they lay down their arms and surrendered, will live and receive decent treatment
Russian troops establish new footholds near Figolevka in Kharkov region, expert says
Andrey Marochko said that during active battles in the Kupyansk direction, our troops managed to improve tactical positions
Three Ukrainian drones attack ZNPP satellite city of Energodar — mayor
No casualties were reported
Ceasefire in Ukraine unrealistic at this point, Russia’s UN envoy says
Vasily Nebenzya noted that attempt at a limited ceasefire concerning energy infrastructure was not observed by the Ukrainian side
Hollywood star Van Damme ready to visit Russia as ambassador of peace
Van Damme added that he would like to talk with the Russian leadership "only about peace, sport and happiness"
Trump says he is not in a rush to attack Iran over its nuclear program
US president said that 'Iran has a chance to have a great country and to live happily without death'
German politician sees deployment of troops to Ukraine as unimaginable
Lars Klingbeil still stressed that "Germany should remain Ukraine’s biggest military supporter in Europe"
Responsibility for what happened in Sumy certainly lies with Zelensky — Russian diplomat
As Maria Zakharova stressed, "the junta leader tried to shift the responsibility for this next terrible war crime against his own citizens to the head of the Sumy military administration"
Lavrov confirms to Rubio Moscow’s readiness to work with US on Ukrainian crisis — ministry
Also, Rubio informed Lavrov about his contacts with Ukrainian delegates in France
Moscow to respond in kind if Tallinn attacks Russian ships — MFA
Maria Zakharova emphasized that Russia strongly condemns such "pirate-like behavior," arguing that the powers now granted to the Estonian Navy exceed the bounds of international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea
US not ready to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine yet, Rubio says
The negotiators will go back to their capitals, "mulling over, and return to us early next week," the US Secretary of State said
Moratorium on energy sites strikes can be seen as progress in settlement — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov commented on the statement by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that the US does not plan to deal with the Ukrainian settlement for weeks and months
SBU agent intended to stage explosion on administrative building in Novorossiysk — FSB
The Russian Federal Security Service stated that the suspect had been recruited by Ukrainian security agencies in December 2024 via internet messengers to gather information on the positions of the Black Sea Fleet and Russian Armed Forces personnel in the area
Kabul grateful to Moscow for decision on Taliban — Afghan embassy in Russia
The diplomatic mission emphasized that it would strengthen cooperation between the countries
Top US diplomat highlights importance of dialogue with Russia
Putin and Witkoff met in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on April 11
Belarusian detained in Novorossiysk intended to blow up military assembly point — FSB
An expert shown in the video holding the seized device said it was designed to be triggered by a radio signal
