About 120 types of ships under construction — shipbuilding corporation

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Civilian vessels of about 120 types are under construction at shipyards of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), CEO Andrey Puchkov reported at the meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"As regards civilian orders, about 120 different types of vessels are being built at our shipyards. We relaunched a number of orders with the governmental support, where there were some nuances and certain delays. I believe we achieved serious rhythm," Puchkov said.

"USC is moving rhythmically under the state defense order," the chief executive said. The corporation is building icebreakers under the order from Rosatom. "We have seven nuclear-powered icebreakers planned, these are main ‘workhorses’ of the Northern Sea Route. Three of them are already in service in the Arctic Region," Puchkov noted.

The corporation managed to ramp up the pace of building fishing vessels with the support from Russian ministries of agriculture and industry, the chief executive continued. The cutting-edge research and expedition vessel Ivan Frolov is also under construction.

"We focused now on developing shipbuilding production facilities in two regions in the first instance as part of activities for saturation of Russia with the oceanic mercantile fleet - in St. Petersburg and in the Far East," Puchkov added.