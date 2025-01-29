MELITOPOL, January 29. /TASS/. Russian troops are advancing towards the administrative border of the Zaporozhye Region from the east after liberating the settlement of Velikaya Novosyolka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Vladimir Rogov, chairman of Russia’s Civic Chamber Commission on Sovereignty, Patriotic Projects and Support of Veterans, told TASS on Wednesday.

"Russian troops are advancing from the liberated Velikaya Novosyolka community towards the Zaporozhye Region, in particular, in the area of the Balka Severnaya botanic sanctuary. Our guys enjoy the initiative," he said.

Rogov told TASS earlier that the destruction of the Ukrainian army’s strategic defensive line near Velikaya Novosyolka in the Donetsk People’s Republic would enable Russian troops to advance on key enemy strongholds in the Zaporozhye Region from the east and northeast. He further said that Ukrainian army positions near Gulayipole and Orekhov were less prepared for defense from the eastern and northern directions than from the south.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on January 26 that units of the 5th Guards Separate Tank Brigade of the 36th Army and the 40th Guards Marine Infantry Brigade of the Battlegroup East had liberated the settlement of Velikaya Novosyolka in the Donetsk People’s Republic.