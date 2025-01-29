Kaluga Region man kills three, then self in logging incident gone wrong

KALUGA, January 29. /TASS/. An ex-convict who was illegally cutting down trees in the Kuibyshev district of the Kaluga Region killed three park rangers when they confronted him, and then ended his own life, Vladislav Shapsha, the region’s governor, said on his Telegram channel.

"Today, In the Kuibyshev district, a citizen with a prior criminal record was doing some illegal logging. Park rangers quickly came to the site. At the time of detainment, the man fought with them. Unfortunately, three forestry employees were killed," the regional head wrote, adding that the criminal took his own life.

According to the regional prosecutor’s office, the perpetrator also allegedly set fire to a service vehicle.