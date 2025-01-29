Israel to free 110 Palestinian prisoners on January 30 as part of deal with Hamas

TUNIS, January 29. /TASS/. Israel is set to release 110 Palestinian prisoners on January 30 as part of a deal with Hamas, the Palestinian Information Office for Prisoners' Affairs said in a statement.

According to the statement posted to Telegram, to be released are 30 minors, 32 people sentenced to life in prison and 48 prisoners serving lengthy time.

Hamas earlier said that on January 30 it will release Israeli national Arbel Yehoud, Israeli Defense Forces member Agam Berger and 80-year-old Israeli Gadi Moses, all of whom are held hostage in Gaza.

Arbel Yehoud, held by Hamas ally the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, was supposed to be released on January 25, according to the terms of the deal. When that did not happen, Israel refused to allow passage to the Palestinians from southern to northern Gaza, which people needed to return to their homes. However, on Monday night, the Israeli prime minister's office said it had received assurances of Yehoud’s impending release, after which the IDF on January 27 allowed Gazans to return to the northern part of the enclave.

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on January 15 that Egypt, Qatar and the US brokered a deal between Israel and Hamas to hold a ceasefire in Gaza and release hostages from the enclave. During the 42-day first phase of the deal, Hamas will release 33 hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners from Israeli custody. The agreement came into force on January 19.