US blew up Nord Stream and will provoke EU and NATO collapse — journalist Carlson

NEW YORK, January 28. /TASS/. The explosion at the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines by the United States may lead to the collapse of the European Union and NATO, journalist Tucker Carlson said in an interview with his colleague Matt Taibbi.

"That could have started a German economy. It will destroy the EU. Ultimately, when people wake up from their dream state, it will destroy NATO, because it was an attack by one NATO power on a NATO ally, another NATO member was attacked by the United States on Germany, and it wrecked the German economy," Carlson said.

In turn, Taibbi called the Nord Stream incident one of the most absurd events of recent years. "You're making a list of the 10 weirdest things that happened in the last eight years, it [Nord Stream] is probably at the bottom," he said.

On September 27, 2022, Nord Stream AG reported unprecedented damage to three Nord Stream pipeline pipelines. On September 26, Swedish seismologists recorded two explosions on the offshore sections of the pipelines. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office opened a case on an act of international terrorism after the damage to the Nord Stream pipelines.