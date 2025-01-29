MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russian servicemen raised the Russian flag over the liberated settlement of Novoyelizavetovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Defense Ministry said, releasing a video to that effect.

The video showed the Russian servicemen storming the settlement, as well installing a Russian flag atop a high-rise building. "The 80th Guards Tank Regiment of the 90th Guards Tank Division has just liberated another settlement: Novoyelizavetovka. Victory will be ours, the enemy will be crushed!" the servicemen said on the video.

The Defense Ministry said that during the offensive, assault units used attack drones to destroy Ukrainian firing points and command posts. Artillery crews located and destroyed enemy positions. The assault crews later cleared houses and buildings from the remaining Ukrainian forces and liberated the settlement.

The ministry also said that the battlegroup Center "successfully fights Ukrainian neo-Nazis, systematically knocking the enemy out of settlements, seizing trophies and Ukrainian servicemen."