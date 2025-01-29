Slovak opposition fails to hold no-confidence vote against PM Fico for second day in a row

PRAGUE, January 29. /TASS/. Slovakia’s pro-Western opposition has again failed to gather sufficient lawmakers to call an extraordinary meeting of the National Council, the country’s unicameral parliament, on a no-confidence motion seeking to dismiss Prime Minister Robert Fico’s cabinet, news outlet Teraz reported.

At the first call, just 58 opposition legislators arrived this morning, while at least 76 members of the 150-seat legislature are required for a vote to take place. An even smaller number of MPs—56—turned up as the opposition made a second attempt to hold a vote.

Yesterday, the opposition failed two attempts to do so. Now, pro-Western political parties will try to vote against Fico on February 4.

On January 22, representatives of Slovakia’s pro-Western opposition parties again introduced a proposal for a vote of no confidence in Fico’s government.

Earlier, the prime minister accused the Progressive Slovakia opposition party of plotting a coup in the country, similar to what happened in Ukraine. The prime minister also noted that its representatives prioritize Kiev’s interests over national ones. In their January 17 meeting with Vladimir Zelensky, they vowed that, if victorious, the party would support Ukraine’s membership in NATO and send Slovak troops to its territory.