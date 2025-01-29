Trump signs record number of executive orders within nine days of taking office — Axios

WASHINGTON, January 29. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has signed a record number of executive orders - 38 - in just nine days after assuming office, marking an unprecedented pace in US history, according to the Axios media outlet.

According to the website, Trump has been restructuring the US administration in an effort to consolidate his presidential power, and the surge of executive orders is seen as part of a "shock-and-awe campaign."

Axios highlighted that, among former US presidents, only Joe Biden and Harry Truman had issued more than 40 executive orders in their first 100 days in office.

Even before the US presidential inauguration, a member of Trump’s team told TASS that the Republican administration had prepared an extensive set of executive orders, which Trump would sign on his first day in office. Following his swearing-in ceremony on January 20, Trump reversed 78 executive orders and memorandums issued by his predecessor, Joe Biden.