Georgia will resume work in PACE after ‘blackmail’ stops — head of delegation

TBILISI, January 29. /TASS/. The Georgian delegation won’t resume its work in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe until after the blackmail against the country and its people stops, Georgian Parliament Deputy Speaker Thea Tsulukiani said in a statement.

The lawmaker, who leads the Georgian delegation to PACE, issued the remarks following a PACE resolution that called for a new parliamentary election in the country.

"As a country, Georgia, of course, remains a member of the Council of Europe. However, members of our parliamentary delegation will resume participation in the Parliamentary Assembly only when the unfair sentiment toward the Georgian state and people changes, blackmail ends, and all decision-makers, official and unofficial, as well as the forces behind them realize well enough that such pressure will not force Georgia and its popularly elected government to take any anti-Georgian steps," the statement said.