Passenger airliner, military helicopter Black Hawk collide near Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, January 30. /TASS/. A Bombardier CRJ700 passenger plane and a Black Hawk military helicopter have collided midair near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

According to its statement, around 9 p.m. local time (5 a.m. Moscow time), "A PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport."

"PSA was operating Flight 5342 for American Airlines. It departed from Wichita, Kansas," the agency added. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident.

At least 64 people, including 60 passengers and four crew members were onboard the passenger plane, according to American Airlines. Three US servicemen were onboard the helicopter, Reuters said, citing sources in the Pentagon. According to CNN, the helicopter belonged to the US Army.

First responders are working on site in the Potomac River. According to the Washington Post, several bodies, presumably, the victims of the incident, have been pulled from the river by the police.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said earlier that US President Donald Trump had been informed of the incident.