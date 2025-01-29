Russia’s annual inflation rises to 9.95% from 9.92% on January 21-27 — ministry

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia from January 21 to January 27 increased to 9.95% from 9.92% a week earlier, according to a report from the Russian Ministry of Economic Development.

At the same time, weekly inflation slowed down to 0.22%.

In the food sector, prices changed by 0.36%, fruit and vegetable products - by 0.54%. The growth rate for food prices excluding fruit and vegetables reached 0.34%. In the non-food sector, prices fell by 0.03% in the reporting week - cars, electrical and household appliances became cheaper. In the service sector the price dynamics amounted to 0.37%.

The Ministry of Economic Development expects inflation to stabilize at 4.5% in 2025 and at 4% in 2026-2027.

Meanwhile, the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported that inflation in Russia on January 21-27 reached 0.22%. A week earlier, from January 14 to 20, 2025, inflation was 0.25% and since the beginning of January, consumer prices in Russia have risen by 1.14%.

In annual terms, inflation in Russia as of January 27, 2025 (according to calculations based on average daily data for the current and previous year on similar dates) amounted to 10.13%, Rosstat said.